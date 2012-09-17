1 Rug Cleaning Company in Belmont Hills, PA Zakian Announces Discounted Rug Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Carpets add beauty to the flooring but more than that it also acts as a protective layer over the floor that saves it from getting dirty or from any other damage. They do, however, need to be cleaned regularly when they become really dirty. Cleaning carpets is not an easy task as there are certain other tools and equipment that are needed to do the job. Zakian, the Rug Cleaning Company in Bala Cynwyd, PA is a service provider who has been into the industry for a long time now and has attained a level of expertise that others of the industry are yet to achieve. The company has recently announced discounts for all its services.



This Rug Cleaning Company in Abington has been in business since 1923, enough time to gain expertise and prove its quality of services. Cleaning is their business but they can also help a person repair a rug with any damage. Rug Cleaning services in Ambler, Pa are provided from door step to door step, all one needs to do is just give them a call and set up an appointment.



No doubt that their services are good, but the best part is that both cleaning and their other carpet services are available at very minimal prices, rather a price that cannot be quoted by any other company in the business. Zakian offers its services for $2.25 per square feet, a price that cannot be beat with quality services. Carpets come in various shapes and size and this may differ in prices of cleaning from rug to rug. To find out the price of cleaning your particular rug, just give them a call and provide them with dimensions and they can quote the price and also the discount. When the technicians come to your house, they will take care of it and after the job has been done, everything will be put back to its place. If you cannot devote the time while the cleaners do their job, you have the option for the company's pick up and drop off service.



To learn more about the company's services just log on to http://www.zakianrugs.com/