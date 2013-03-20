1 Stop Signs & Print Launches Line of Customized LED Signs

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Advertising campaigns can be dated back to the Ancient Egyptian era. Even during those early times, business people seeking to communicate a specific message to the public realized marketing was a valuable tool of persuasion. Advances in technology and constant changes in ideology have brought the advertising industry monumental contrast from the papyrus displays of long ago. Current statistics indicate businesses using signs with a modern LED Display may see up to a 50 percent increase in sales. In light of this development, 1 Stop Signs & Print has launched their newest line of customized LED Displays.



Nathania, spokesperson for 1 Stop Signs & Print, explained, "LED Signs are the best choice for companies looking for the brightest and most cost effective advertising tool. These signs are comprised of small bulbs, known as light emitting diodes, which are capable of attracting a great deal of attention. LED signs will most definitely add appeal and flair to any business. They can be programmed independently and allow people to see the lights flashing in various different colors to form letters and shapes. These LED signs can also be animated, which makes them a popular choice for business owners. This is the most ideal way to customize a business's distinctive brand. LED signs have paved the way for effective advertising; in addition, they are environmentally friendly and energy efficient."



"Signs are the most affordable form of communication," Nathania went on to say, "A first rate sign can mean the difference between a business's success or failure, because the public tends to judge a business based on how appealing its sign is. A business with no sign is a sign of no business. A business with an impressive LED Message Board out front will have a steady stream of customers. Our clients definitely want to keep the image of their company visible to people so they remember the name of their company and the services or products they have to offer. Companies use posters, multimedia ads, product labels and many other marketing types. These are important elements of advertising, but they still need something that is more productive and efficient than these other marketing strategies. This is where our customized signs come in."



Nathania continued, "Our signs send out relevant information depicting what our clients' businesses are all about. The bright lights are easy on the eyes and are really cool, especially for businesses such as health and fitness, as they come in an array of different sizes and colors. LED displays are known to increase revenue when programmed to send out the client's specific message. Our vibrant LED Displays give our clients an edge over their competitors."



About 1 Stop Signs & Print

1 Stop Signs & Print creates customized signs for advertising and decorative purposes. They offer signs cast in a variety of mediums and can display any message desired to meet the needs of their clients.They are proud to help their clients increase their business and sales.