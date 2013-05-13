1 Stop Storage to Provide 24 Hour Self Storage and Moving Services

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- 1 Stop Storage is a company that is offering a solution for the community’s growing demand for storage system and moving needs. The company is the perfect storage facility that offers all types of storage services for storing household item and, equipment.



There are things or products that cannot be stored at home due to various reasons. These things and products need to be stored in a place that meets its specification to prevent it from being damaged or ruined. Due to the increasing demand for that kind of service, 1 Stop Storage was established.



1 Stop Storage is providing a storage place for the whole community of Arkansas. The storage facility of the company is equipped with a gate that is computer operated. This is to make sure that all the items that are entrusted to the company are secured. It can be accessed for 24 hours, offers free lock, video surveillance that operates for 24 hours, has an authorized U-haul dealer, and a leasing process that is done in a monthly basis. The company’s storage services are open for household storage, business storage, boat, and vehicle storage. These services are available to those who need a space where they can put their unused or valuable item as well as to those who are planning to move and needs a place where they can store their things. These individuals can always rely on the company to store their things safely and securely.



For business storage service, any company can choose to store its warehouse retail fixtures, landscaping equipment, contractor tools and supplies, restaurant equipment, and resale products. These companies are also guaranteed that their valuable items will be stored safely within the company’s secured premises. The company is also offering record storage service that involves storing important documents.



About 1 Stop Storage

1 Stop Storage is a company that is based in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Its storage facility is operated by local real estate agents who understand the increasing needs of the community for a good storage system. The company is dedicated to offering the solution for the community’s storage needs. Individuals can trust the convenience, simplicity, safety and the affordability of the storage service that the company provides.



For more information about 1 Stop Storage and its services, visit http://1-stopstorage.com.



Contact: Matthew Haas

Company: 1 Stop Storage

Address: 8000 North Ashley Road, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72118

Email: info@1-stopstorage.com

Website: http://1-stopstorage.com

Contact No.: 501-258-7867