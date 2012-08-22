1-Stop Translation USA Joins Inc. 500|5000 List for the First Time

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Inc. magazine announces this year’s 500|5000 list; to which translation service provider specializing in Asian languages, 1-Stop Translation USA ranked number 3772 with a three-year growth of 44%. Recognized across the nation as the most elite list of America’s entrepreneurs and the fastest growing private companies in the US, 1-Stop Translation USA humbly acknowledges its first appearance on this year’s 5000 list. 1-Stop Translation USA is joined by a number of other prominent companies such as Facebook, GoDaddy.com and Levi Strauss.



1-Stop Translation USA’s founder and CEO, Don Shin stated: “Appearing on the list for the first time is a tremendous accomplishment, and I am proud of all our team for working around the clock to make this achievement possible.”



1-Stop Translation USA’s mission is to connect Asia to the rest of the world by eliminating the barrier that once hindered the fluidity of growth and progress. In their envisioned future, they aim to maintain our status as the premier provider as Asian language services while becoming the one and only stop for all Asian needs.



In order to qualify for the 2012 Inc. 500|5000 list, a company must have generated revenue of at least 100,000 in 2008 and $2 million in 2011. It also must be based in the United States, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. For a complete list of all 5000 companies who have made it on the list, please visit http://www.inc.com/inc500/list/2012/.



About 1-Stop Translation USA

1-Stop Translation USA is your one stop source for all your Asian language needs. Since 2001 we have been providing exceptional translation, interpretation, desktop publishing, subtitling, dubbing, and localization services to over 400 global clients. With offices in USA, China and Korea, we are always ready to provide 24-hour assistance for your most urgent inquiries. For more information, please visit http://www.1stoptr.com.



About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. (www.inc.com) is the only major business magazine dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies that delivers real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. With a total paid circulation of 710,106, Inc. provides hands-on tools and market-tested strategies for managing people, finances, sales, marketing and technology. Visit http://www.inc.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.