10 Day Peruvian Vacations Tailor Made by VIP Tour Group

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Travelers who enjoy visiting Peru now have a new option with the VIP Tour Group. The company custom tailors Peruvian vacations for clients throughout the world. A custom vacation means the traveler gets to enjoy the things they most want to do without having to spend a lot of money on separate tour packages.



Lima is one of Peru’s most populated cities as it boats more than eight million inhabitants many of which don’t speak a word of English. And there are a large number of choices for vacationers with varied interests. To help prepare the perfect vacation in Peru, the professional staff at the VIP Tour Group custom tailors each client’s itinerary to ensure the client only indulges in activities which appeal to their family.



One of the best things about Lima is that it is ideally set along the Pacific coast and it offers hundreds of panoramic views from the cliff-tops of the Miraflores district. Miraflores is the trendiest area of the city and it is where most of the Peruvian vacation packages begin. The city offers hotels that are five-star in caliber but not in price which is a plus for large families and tour groups.



“I love Peruvian food. It is not fattening and it tastes really good. But that’s not the only reason I got there once every few years. I go because of the beautiful views of the ocean. The city will take your breath away the first time you see it and one of the first things you’ll want to do is take your camera out to begin taking pictures. I highly recommend Peru for first-time South American visitors.



The entire western border of Peru faces the Pacific Ocean and it is home to some of the best seafood in the world. Ceviche is the most popular dish with both locals and vacationers alike and no Peruvian vacation package would be the same without it. In fact, many visitors ask for the recipe so they can cook the delicious meal at home after their vacation.



About VIP Tour Group

VIP Tour Group is a luxury tour operator specializing in presenting South America's most extraordinary journeys. We storyboard and customize each trip to your unique needs. All of our clients are VIPs and we welcome the opportunity to assist you in planning your next memorable get-a-away.