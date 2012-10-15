10% Discount on Car Insurance for Taking a Voluntary Defensive Driving Course with Metro Traffic School

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Metro Traffic School offers defensive driving courses that can be voluntarily taken in order to receive up to a 10% discount on your car insurance. Metro Traffic School instructors are trained professionals who are ready to help their students understand the curriculum that emphasizes defensive driving and safety. For students who are interested in an interactive course with a live instructor, their classroom courses offer a number of benefits. There is great flexibility in their schedule, in which you can take a defensive driving course on a weekday or weekend; in the morning or evening.



Defensive driving courses are available both in classrooms and on the internet. Enrolling for the online driving school in Florida has many advantages as well. Online driving courses enable a person to complete their class from the comfort of their home or office. Even the



Florida permit test is offered online. Their defensive driving courses are designed to impart knowledge regarding the risk factors involved when someone is driving, how to anticipate these risks, and what steps should be taken to avoid dangerous situations. Defensive driving courses are not only fun to learn, but also used to prevent points from being assessed to your license in order to lower insurance premiums. They also offer driving less to pass any driving test in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County.



Metro Traffic School is approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles to offer a variety of programs, such as the first time driver (drug and alcohol course), DMV permit test, behind the wheel training, traffic school courses for traffic tickets and suspended driver licenses, and lastly, DUI program. Their courses prepare drivers to get behind the wheel with confidence, become a safer driver, possibly avoid points or complete requirements to get back on the road after a DUI arrest. If somebody has received a traffic ticket for speeding or any other moving violation they can complete their 4-hour Florida Online Traffic School course to save money on insurance, prevent point and maintain the Safe Driver status.



Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their Florida Traffic School requirements. Their highly trained and experienced professionals will assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. To learn more visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com