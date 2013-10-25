10 for Humanity and Wines for Humanity Team Up for Charity, Awareness

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Social venture 10 for Humanity™ and Wines for Humanity, a wine tasting company that donates a portion of its profits to local charities, will raise funds for rape crisis centers during their multi-state wine tasting event, happening simultaneously in 20 U.S. locations on Oct. 30, 2013.



The event is being sponsored by 10 for Humanity™, a social enterprise committed to reducing acts of violence by 10% over the next decade through the development of 10 innovative technologies.



The need for new types of products is revealed in the statistics. “95% of victims never file a police report,” said 10 for Humanity™ CEO CJ Scarlet, citing the U.S. Department of Justice. “The overwhelming majority of sexual crimes happen to women ages 21 to 25, and the trauma caused by these events can last a lifetime. Victims of rape, for example, are 13 times more likely to develop alcoholism and 15% more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.”



Organizers hope the event will help bring attention to the continuing need for advocacy and support networks for women who have been the victims of rape.



"Wines for Humanity allows all of us to be heroes by hosting or attending a wine tasting for the good of the local community,” said Wines for Humanity wine advisor Nancy Stolfo-Corti. “Add exclusive, delicious wines, plus working with an amazing outfit like 10 for Humanity and, well, life just doesn’t get any better than that!"



During the October 30th event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to properly evaluate wines while sampling award-winning selections sourced from vineyards across the world. A portion of event proceeds will be shared between rape crisis centers and local homeless shelters.



About 10 for Humanity™, LLC

10 for Humanity™ is using emerging technology to develop 10 new products designed to deter acts of violence globally by 10% in 10 years. The company’s first revolutionary product will deter sexual assaults, domestic violence and bullying. For more information, visit www.10forHumanity.com or call 800-611-3161.



About Wines for Humanity

Wines for Humanity is a wine tasting company dedicated to introducing the public to the joy of fine wines while raising funds for charity. A portion of the proceeds from every event is shared between the event hosts’ charity of choice and local homeless shelters. For more information, visit www.winesforhumanity.com.