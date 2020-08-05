10 Fun Facts for Fans of Michigan Trivia

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Here's a fun Michigan fact: The Packard Motor Car Company produced the first car with air conditioning in Detroit. The year was 1939.



Here's another interesting Wolverine State tidbit: Lt. Ross Matheson, a fighter pilot in World War II, returned home to Michigan in 1946, ready to establish his place in the local business community. The company he founded is now Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing, which specializes in outstanding HVAC and plumbing services, including AC installation, AC replacement, AC maintenance and AC repair in Bloomfield Hill and nearby communities.



Check out more trivia about the great state of Michigan:



- 1. Vernors ginger ale was the first soda pop made in the U.S. In 1862, James Vernor, a Detroit pharmacist, was trying to create a new beverage. He had placed the ingredients in an oak case when he was called to serve in the Civil War. He returned in 1866 to find this delicious, ginger-flavored concoction.



- 2. The origin of the city of Novi's name is its designation as Stagecoach Stop No.VI (No. 6).



- 3. The Mackinac Bridge—or Mighty Mac—is one of the longest suspension bridges in the world. It connects the upper peninsula of Michigan to the lower peninsula, stretching 5 miles over the Straits of Mackinac. It was a three-year project that opened in 1957.



- 4. Gerald R. Ford, who grew up in Grand Rapids and was a football star at the University of Michigan, became the 38th president of the U.S. He also was an Eagle Scout, served on an aircraft carrier in World War II and represented Michigan in Congress for 24 years.



- 5. Even though Michigan is known as the "Wolverine State," there are no longer any wolverines here.



- 6. The first American zoo to incorporate cageless exhibits was the Detroit Zoo.



- 7. The J.W. Westcott II, which is based in Detroit, has been in operation for 125 years delivering mail to ships while they are underway. It is the only floating post office in the world.



- 8. Indian River is home to the largest crucifix in the world, the Cross in the Woods.



Here's yet another important fact: Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing takes great pride in its past but focuses on the future serving its loyal customers. When homeowners need an expert HVAC technician or a professional plumber in South Lyon or beyond, they can rely on Matheson, which has a rich history of serving the community with exceptional service and quality products.



About Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing

Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing is a family-owned, family-operated home comfort provider that has been serving communities in Southeastern Michigan for nearly 75 years. It specializes in heating, cooling, plumbing and indoor air quality replacements, installations, repairs and maintenance. It is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, craftsmanship and friendly customer service. Contact Matheson at 248.277.5762 or by visiting the website.