10 Hot New Skater Dresses for July Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- A popular fashion blog has just been looking at some of the new skater dresses that have gone on sale in the month of July, and have managed to pick out 10 stunning dresses that people may want to consider buying this month.



These items seem to be extremely popular this summer because many celebrities have been spotted wearing one of these youthful-looking dresses.



For example in the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, Coleen Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, was sat in the Royal Box wearing a gorgeous white skater dress.



The great thing about these skater dresses is that it is possible to achieve the celebrity look without spending hundreds of dollars.



This latest article from The-New-Fashion.com is evidence of this because all of the skater dresses that are featured on this page are available for a lot less than $100.



A spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com who wrote this article said:



"I am a massive fan of skater dresses because they can be worn on virtually any occasion, and nearly always make you look younger, which is an added bonus."



"There have been lots of new arrivals this month, so it took quite a while to pick out the best ones. However the ones that were ultimately chosen, which include a wide variety of different colors and styles, are all absolutely gorgeous."



Anyone that would like to check out the top 10 new skater dresses for July, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/07/07/10-hot-new-skater-dresses-for-july/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.