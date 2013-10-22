10 New Kay Unger Dresses and Gowns for Fall / Winter 2013 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Kay Unger dresses are always extremely popular with a lot of women, and so the latest dresses and gowns from the Kay Unger New York range are sure to generate a lot of interest.



The-New-Fashion.com have just been discussing this new collection, and have featured 10 new Kay Unger dresses and gowns on their website that people may want to buy in fall (or winter) 2013.



As this article points out, these items are not exactly cheap, but they are really beautiful, with the long flowing gowns standing out most of all.



Commenting on these new dresses and gowns from Kay Unger, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



“My favorite item is the long white gown because this is absolutely stunning and would instantly attract lots of attention at a formal gathering, but I also like the different styles of black gowns that are available because these too are really eye-catching.”



“With regards to the less formal dresses, I particularly like the 3/4 length red and black printed tie-dye dress because this is exactly the kind of dress that I normally go for. I would also love to own the green halter dress as well because I love the color.”



All of these Kay Unger dresses have gone on sale in recent weeks and are now available to buy online and in stores.



Anyone that would like to take a closer look at these 10 new dresses and gowns from the Kay Unger New York range, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/10/21/10-new-kay-unger-new-york-dresses-gowns-for-october-2013/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.