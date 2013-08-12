10% off Eversmoke Coupon Announced by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- eCig Vision has announced an EverSmoke coupon that allows buyers to save 10% off all starter kits from Eversmoke Electronic Cigarettes. The Eversmoke Basic Starter Kit has a current Eversmoke discount giving buyers 25% off, which can be combined with the code on eCig Vision’s website for additional savings. In addition to the coupon, a general overview allows interested buyers to read if Eversmoke products will be a good fit for their personal preferences.



Two starter kits are currently offered by Eversmoke which include the basic and premium kit. Both kits are eligible for 10% off using the aforementioned coupon. Both kits conveniently come packaged with wall and USB chargers. eCig Vision recommends those that have not yet tried Eversmoke products to opt for the Basic Electronic Cigarette Starter especially since it already has a discounted price before applying the eversmoke coupon code .



Eversmoke is well known for their high tech appearance, which may be somewhat polarizing in a market of former tobacco smokers. The starter is well packaged into an attractive box. Like a growing number of electronic cigarette companies, Eversmoke keeps it simple with a 2-piece system. This only requires users to screw the cartomizer into the battery for proper assembly. Taking a drag then activates the built-in atomizer, which produces the vapor from the e-liquid contained. A sufficient variety of cartomizer flavors are featured on the Eversmoke webpage with Royal Tobacco and Golden Tobacco among user favorites.



About eCig Vision

Established in 2013, eCig Vision is a US-based electronic cigarette review site that aims to provide consumers with objective reviews. The website was founded by former tobacco smoker, Laura Brandel who found transitioning to electronic cigarettes relatively easy but noticed the variance in features between companies. Brandel hopes to establish a community of electronic cigarette users (also known as vapers) with eCig Vision that will be beneficial to everyone.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com