10% off SkyCig Discount Code Announced by eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Electronic cigarette deal website, eCig Deals has recently announced their Sky cig discount code granting buyers the ability to save 10% off the Freedom Starter Kit. SkyCig has established itself in the past few years as a major electronic cigarette company in the UK. This SkyCig discount does provide a strong incentive for reluctant buyers to try out the reputable company’s best selling electronic cigarette starter kit.



Along with the SkyCig discount is a brief review written by eCig Deals founder, Brian Logan. Logan was formerly a tobacco cigarette smoker that was able to quit with the aid of electronic cigarettes. His review begins by introducing the SkyCig E-Cigarette Company and comparable companies in the UK. Logan’s primary focus then turns to the SkyCig Freedom Starter Kit, which includes everything necessary for a first-time electronic cigarette user to get started vaping.



The Sky Cig deal was secured exclusively through eCig Deals and only applies to their Freedom Starter Kit. The appearance of the Sky Cig Freedom electronic cigarette starter kit was described as have a premium appearance to it. The cartomiser is also roughly the same size as the filter on a traditional electronic cigarette.



Logan’s review on SkyCig Electronic Cigarettes also goes into their warranty policy that is currently a 30-day money back guarantee. This warranty does exclude consumable accessories such as cartomisers due to the nature of the product. SkyCig is based out of Edinburgh and was founded in 2009. Electronic cigarette users know that larger companies rarely issue promotional codes of any amount so 10% off a best selling starter kit is a substantial offer. The SkyCig discount Code from eCig Deals website giving users 10% off the Freedom electronic cigarette starter kit is unlikely to be around for long.



Brian Logan

eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland

inquiry@ecigdeals.co.uk

http://www.ecigdeals.co.uk