10% off SmokeTip Coupon Announced by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- A new 10% off SmokeTip coupon on all starter kits has been announced by review site, eCig Vision. The self-proclaimed most advanced electronic cigarette distributor, SmokeTip’s starter kit is normally priced at $59.99 and consists of the typical array of accessories found in comparable kits. These include: 2x rechargeable lithium ion batteries, 5x flavored cartomizers, 1x AC wall adapter, 1x USB charging cable and 1x gift box. Buyers of this kit will benefit by using the 10% off SmokeTip coupon code , which equates to a saving of roughly $6.



The starter kit offered by SmokeTip gives buyers their choice of flavors and there are plenty to choose from. Flavors currently offered include: Regular, Menthol, Cowboy, Mild Menthol, Almond, Apple, Banana, Blueberry, Cherry, Chocolate, Cinnamon, Clove, Coffee, Grape, Orange, Peach, Peppermint, Pineapple, Strawberry, Vanilla and Watermelon. Furthermore, the kit gives users their choice of nicotine strengths: Full Flavor, Light, Ultra Light, and No Nicotine. These contain 16mg, 12mg, 6mg and 0mg of nicotine, respectively.



SmokeTip offers 24/7 customer service support over the phone, which is a cut above the standard business hour support offered by its competitors. Smoketip batteries are relatively easy to charge and require only a few hours to complete. The 10% off Smoke tip coupon offered by eCig Vision is sure to sway hesitant buyers of SmokeTip’s electronic cigarettes toward purchasing.



The electronic cigarette company, SmokeTip is certainly not regarded as one of the biggest electronic cigarette companies but instead appeals to budget-conscious electronic cigarette users. Electronic cigarettes have experience an international explosion in growth as former tobacco smokers find themselves adapting well to the tobacco-less more sociably acceptable, electronic vaping device. The basic anatomy of an electronic cigarette is the atomizer, cartridge, battery and e-liquid. The battery supplies power to the atomizer that is responsible for vaporizing the e-liquid contained in the cartridge. E-liquids commonly contain a solution of propylene glycol, various flavors as well as nicotine.



Electronic cigarettes offered by SmokeTip should be even more appealing with 10% off Smoketip coupon codes .



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com