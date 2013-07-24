10% off South Beach Smoke Coupon Code Announced

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- eCig Vision has recently announced their 10% South Beach Smoke coupon . When combined with South Beach Smoke’s current discount on the Deluxe Starter Kit of 25%, users are able to save a significant amount on an otherwise rarely discounted electronic cigarette kit.



South Beach Smoke is an electronic cigarette manufacturer and distributor based out of Florida. The company has become well known for its range of cartridge flavors. South Beach Smoke is one of many electronic cigarette companies that have emerged since the recent explosion in popularity of electronic cigarettes. Thus seeing South Beach Smoke coupon codes are truly rare and hard to come by.



Electronic cigarettes were invented in China to offer smokers an alternative that offers all the same sensations of a traditional cigarette without the harmful effects of tobacco. With tobacco responsible for over 443,000 deaths per year in the United States according to the CDC, it’s should come as no surprise that electronic cigarettes were almost instantaneously embraced by the cigarette community. Electronic cigarette are typically comprised of a cartridge, battery and atomizer. The battery is responsible for supplying power to the device while the atomizer vaporizes the solution contained in the cartridge. The solution contained in e-cigarettes is often referred to as e-liquids and normally contain a mix of propylene glycol, nicotine, and flavors. Flavors offered range from traditional tobacco to the more adventurous chocolate.



Electronic cigarettes have been the focus of many health regulatory organizations as their popularity has grown exponentially in the past year. Typical controversial topics include lack of regulation and unknown long-term side effects. Some agencies even argue that the variety of flavors offered by e-cigarette companies may appeal to younger generations, causing nonsmokers to begin vaping. Despite the controversy, there’s no doubt that current tobacco smokers should cut back anyway they can as the long-term effects of tobacco have been determined as trimming years off their lives. Perhaps this 10% off South Beach Smoke coupon code offered by eCig Vision on starter kits will help tobacco smokers make the switch?



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com