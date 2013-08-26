10 Ways to Avoid Being a Deadbeat Dad, Speedy Publishing's New Fatherhood Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- From James Edgecombe comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



While many fathers are aiming to do their part, there must be an aggressive fight to get rid of the deadbeat dad plague. This book aims to help today's fathers by promoting the basic elements necessary to preserve fatherhood. It helps protect fathers from parental disaster and intentionally raise children they are proud of. Maximum results of this kind will only be possible through planned parenthood. So many absent baby daddy issues exist today, but can things be any better? This book is also geared towards helping children to have and own fathers that they admire. It has been created to benefit fathers and men but can be utilized by mothers who need help in making sure their child are raised on the right foundation 10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad consists of basic principles every father needs. It also challenges fathers to take the next step with personal response applications. If family relationships are going to improve there must be efforts taken by fathers now. A great gift for all occasions to help fathers keep on the right track with the necessary tools to be a successful parent.



About James Edgecombe

James is new to fatherhood but writes from a son's point of view about the principals that he has seen and learned from his own father and grandfather. He is a poet, blogger, and songwriter. His goal is to aid and help others to reach their full potential in life. He not only writes about Christianity and faith but is a born again Christian living out his faith. He is married to Charmaine and they have one daughter name Jachae. He is the creator of InStepWithChrist.com



Pick up a copy of 10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840049



10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad at Kobo.Com http://www.kobobooks.com/search/search.html?q=9781628840049



Read what other people are saying about 10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad on GoodReads.Com

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18202668-10-ways-to-avoid-being-a-deadbeat-dad



10 Ways To Avoid Being A Deadbeat Dad * by James Edgecombe

Publication Date: June 11, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628840049

Print ISBN: 9781628840049

Find More Books Published By Speedy Publishing Google Us!