10 Ways to Exercise Indoors During the COVID-19 Crisis

The experts at Kayal Pain & Spine Center understand that these are challenging times for those who rely on exercise to help control chronic pain. Across New Jersey and other parts of the country, people are staying indoors to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.



Exercise and physical activity are keys to a healthy lifestyle and can help relieve pain caused by chronic conditions and other problems. The World Health Organization recommends 150 hours of moderately intense exercise or 75 hours of vigorous exercise each week. So, the experienced pain doctors in Glen Rock and nearby are sharing 10 tips on how to stay active while confined to the house.



1. Take frequent activity breaks each day. Those with work or daily routines that are sedentary should find ways to fit exercise into the equation. Walk around while on the phone. Work in a few knee bends or squats while loading the dishwasher. Over time, these short activity breaks can fulfill the WHO's recommended exercise amount.

2. Join an online exercise class. Use streaming services, the Internet or mobile apps for home workout options. YouTube is a great source for exercise options for all fitness levels. For those who don't own dumbbells, full-body strength workouts are available that require just body weight or household items, such as canned goods, that substitute as weights. Make sure form is correct to avoid injury.

3. Dance, dance, dance. Using dance party apps or simply moving to the beat of a favorite song are great ways to exercise.

4. Tidy up the house. Clean out closets. Reorganize the pantry. Rearrange the furniture. Deep clean the carpets. Every movement helps.

5. Enjoy family playtime. Pillow fights, indoor hide and seek and foam basketball hoop competitions are just some of the ways adults and children can enjoy physical activity together.

6. Walk. Pacing the hallways, wandering from room to room or walking in place all are beneficial. Walking outdoors has the added benefits of sunshine and fresh air. However, don't forget to practice social distancing.

7. Climb stairs. Walking up and down steps is another great way to stay active.

8. Strength train. This is an important part of overall health, especially for those over 50 who are more vulnerable to age-related muscle loss.

9. Relax. Yoga and other forms of meditation and relaxation can help reduce stress, especially during trying times such as these. Find ways to practice deep breathing, be grateful and stay positive.

10. Don't overdo it. Doing too much, too soon can result in injuries.



