100% Certified Loose Precious Gemstones at Bello Jewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The number of online gem stores offering natural gemstone jewelry is on the rise. Amid such a situation, it is not easy for a single jewelry store to captivate the attention of a large number of customers. But, ever since its launch in the year 2003, Bello Jewels has been quite successful in capturing the minds and hearts of customers by offering genuine and stunning gemstone jewelry online. As an online store, Bello Jewels has managed to create a unique mark in the international jewelry market by offering high quality jewels at a convenient price range.



The jewelry store produces precious and semiprecious gemstones, designer gemstone jewelry, 925 sterling silver jewelry, specific Rashi stones and Rudraksha seeds. The company owner says, “Our products are designed for all age groups and bear the stamp of distinction and unprecedence”. All specific jewelry designs are crafted based on the exact specifications put forward or suggested by the customers. Each of the stunning jewel pieces displayed at the online store will be a true replica of the rich Indian tradition and culture.



Bello Jewels has launched different unique collections certified gemstones online of loose precious gemstones. Some of the unmounted and precious loose gemstone collections displayed online include Aquamarine, Garnet, Beryl, Jade, Agate, Topaz, Ruby, Moonstone, Pearls, Coral, Kyanite, Sapphire, Quartz, Amethyst and many other gemstone categories. Apart from this, customers can also buy healing stones and wholesale gemstone lots.



The store offers unmounted gemstones to craft unique jewelry designs and patterns. Astrological gemstones are also provided depending on the specific birth sign or rashi stone of customers. A good team of creative and skilled workers is behind the crafting of each and every exclusive jewelry piece.



All the jewels offered by Bello jewels are authentic and 100% certified. “All gems and jewelry purchased at Bello Jewels are guaranteed to be as stated. Our expert GIA graduate staff carefully inspects and measures each gem”, adds the company spokesman. Customers can enjoy a full refund option for jewelry purchased online along with worldwide shipment facility. The different payment modes accepted by the store include PayPal, Credit card, International money order and Bank Wire.



