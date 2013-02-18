100% Commission on GVO Autoresponder and ALL of Their Amazing Top Marketing Tools

Schertz, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Internet business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can now become founding members of the newly launched Pure Leverage system and participate in its "Income Opportunity" program that provides 100% commission on all product sales. In addition, Pure Leverage Review reveals that members have access to all the latest marketing tools.



PureLeverage.com is a unique suit of internet marketing and network marketing tools. It comes with a high-value elite coaching program designed to enable online home business to build an effective marketing campaign and earn profit. This package comprises all the tools that makes the GVO team so effective and more.



Along with the 100 % commission plan, members of Pure Leverage will have access to the following tools.



1. Elite Coaching Program

2. Easy Lead Flow

3. Leverage Authority Blog

4. Turbo Traffic Generator

5. Video Email Service

6. Live Meeting Room

7. A to Z Home Study Course



The Pure Leverage marketing system sends heavy traffic to a high converting Lead Capturing Page, custom built for each member. This results in an endless supply of qualified leads for the internet business.



Pure Leverage Review of Marketing Tools



Pure Leverage consists of an Elite Coaching Program that teaches members all the skills they require to make it big in the direct sales industry. It also includes Joel's home study course CD on building wealth. Joel Therien, who has personally invested over $ 5 million in this business, says "my team and I are going to teach you everything we know about building an 8 figure internet business."



This marketing package also comes with a user-friendly lead capture system that creates web pages for home businesses which automatically capture the contact details of potential members. In addition, the upgraded turnkey autoresponder sends pre-written responses, developed by experienced adcopy specialists. This system is guaranteed to attract leads and convince them to join the client's business.



Pure Leverage suit's exceptional affiliate blogging and video emailing services enable users to build a strong internet presence, become authority figures in their chosen marketplace, and foster an emotional connection with their prospects. The Turbo traffic generation system of Pure Leverage generates low-cost traffic through viral marketing and other marketing best practices. Another powerful tool in this package is the Pure Leverage Live Meeting Room. It can be used to conduct real time audio and video meetings, presentations, and share information with globally situated team members.



Overview of Pure Leverage 100% Commission Plan



The Pure Leverage commission plan allows members to become re-sellers of PureLeverage.com. This unparalleled compensation plan pays 100% direct commission on all product sales the first month. In the subsequent months, they receive 50% of the direct commissions and a check bonus that matches 50% of the total referral income of their direct sponsors.



Benefits of the Pure Leverage System



The Pure Leverage marketing system offers the following benefits that set it apart from its competitors.

- A 100% commission plan that adds to the income generated by the member's primary internet business.

- A nuanced marketing system that provides assured profit.

- A "point and click" lead flow system with plenty of squeeze pages that can convert up to 50%.

- Sleek custom designed blogs that translate to maximized leads, traffic, and sales.

- A mentoring program that teaches attraction marketing skills and other techniques guaranteed to bring in over 15 paid sign ups daily.

- Proven techniques for convincing prospects and motivating team members.

- A chance to build an assured source of lifelong residual income.

- The ability to run an internet business from the comforts of one's home.

- More spare time to spend with friends and family.

- Guaranteed profits within 30 days without the need to make any cold calls.

It is often said that the early bird gets the worm. In this case, the early members get a 100% sales commission and a profitable internet business. So the essence of Pure Leverage review indicates that those who take quick action to become founding members of this effective marketing suit will have the maximum benefits.



About Pure Leverage.Com

PureLeverage.com is an Internet marketing business launched by Joel Therien the founder of GVO, a dynamic web hosting company. Pure Leverage comprises a host of new and enhanced marketing tools and services provided by the GVO-team. To know more about these products visit the website PureLeverage.com



