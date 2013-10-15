100 Gallon Used Stainless Steel Tanks Now Available at Wohl Associates

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- For those in need of quality tanks for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic or chemical processing, Wohl Associates has a wide selection of equipment to choose from. 100 gallon used stainless steel tanks provide customers with a reliable storage capacity.



At a 100 gallon volume, tanks come with a variety of traits including jacketed tanks, single-shell-tanks, insulated tanks and vacuum tanks among others. Whether in search of vertical or horizontal configurations, customers have access to the storage equipment they need to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their business.



Specific 100 gallon models include the Sanitank SS Vertical Tank, Stainless Steel Vertical Open Top Tank and the SS Cone Bottom Tank with a jacketed cone. Each model has benefits and special features, which allows customers to pick the optimal equipment to fit their needs. Pricing on used stainless steel tanks is competitive, and product quality is unparalleled. If a larger capacity is needed, Wohl Associates, Inc has increased volumes to select from.



Tanks also come in 200 gallon, 500 gallon and 1,000 gallon capacities. For instance, there is the 1,000 gallon Feldmeier 316L Pressurized Vacuum Jacketed Agitated Vessel Reactor. This vessel is rated 100 PSI and full vacuum at 450 degrees F internally. Externally, it is jacketed for 150 PSI at 450 degrees F, which makes the model versatile for users. Wohl Associates, Inc is a trusted provider of pre-owned equipment and has new inventory arriving daily.



Representatives are available to guide clients through the purchasing process. The variety of models and configurations allows customers not only to meet their needs but also to grow their business. At every stage of growth and development, one can find the right groups of products to streamline operations and meet the demands of the marketplace.



If looking for a particular model or capacity, it is prudent to call to speak to a representative. As an industry leader, Wohl Associates Inc works diligently to meet or exceed client expectations.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.