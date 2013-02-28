100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Denmark - New Report Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Despite growing convenience driven consumer demand for 100% home delivery/takeaway, the category declined marginally by 0.5% due to increasing competition from other foodservice categories. A growing number of cafes and full-service restaurants are offering takeaway service targeted towards consumer demand for gourmet or better quality takeaway meals. In 2011, full-service restaurants and cafe/bars value share of eat-out value sales - which comprises of home delivery and takeaway meals - both...
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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