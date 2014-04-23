New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- 100% home delivery/takeaway was among the channels that coped best as consumers reduced foodservice spending in 2012 due to the Dutch economy's slide back into recession. This was partly because 100% home delivery/takeaway operators have historically maintained lower prices and offered better value for money than those in other channels. This competitive price positioning was reinforced as many players, especially large chains, responded to worsening economic conditions by implementing...
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Norway
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Poland
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in South Korea
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Sweden
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in France
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Portugal
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Italy
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Vietnam
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Malaysia
- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Saudi Arabia