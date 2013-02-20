100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ukraine - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In 2011, 100% home delivery/takeaway continued to decline. Still low consumer purchasing power discouraged the demand for home-delivered meals, as it was still considered costly in a crisis environment. Eating within consumer foodservice was less regarded as a normal daily routine and more as a small special occasion. However, the latter would rather mean eat-in, than ordering food at home or the office. This forced players within 100% home delivery/takeaway to look for the ways to distinguish...
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
