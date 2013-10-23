100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract Is a Natural Energy Booster

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Users of 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract reported to have experienced an energy boost since having started taking the weight loss supplement. This just proves that green coffee bean extract is more than just ‘the next fad’. It is one of the best selling weight loss supplements today, not only because of its ability to help one lose weight quickly, but also because it promotes overall wellness.



Choice Nutrition Supplements 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract possesses properties that make losing weight naturally seem effortless. While the 50% chlorogenic acid it contains helps prevent the release of glucose into the body, it also boosts one’s energy levels. This is especially important as the supplement suppresses appetite as well. Thus, one’s craving for food, especially those high in sugar and carbohydrates are controlled without feeling weak or jittery.



The fact that green coffee bean extract boosts energy makes it imperative for those who have many responsibilities to accomplish from day to day. Working moms, for instance, have to juggle work and family responsibilities, oftentimes not have the energy left for exercise. However, by adding green coffee bean extract to their daily routine, they not only lose weight naturally but also gain the energy boost needed after a long and tiring day. Indeed, Green Coffee Bean Extract is more than just a weight loss supplement, promoting overall wellness.



“I really enjoyed the GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract! I’ve been taking it for a while now and I’ve really noticed a difference. I have more energy, and that means a lot when you have two kids and a full time job. Now the scale is starting to move. Yay! Great Company – I will use them again.” – Crystal, 100% GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com