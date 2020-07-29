100% Reliable Bio Medical Waste Management for Effective Disposal of Waste

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- BioMedical Waste Solutions is pleased to present medical waste disposal services which are low in cost, reliable and compliant. This top New York City Medical Waste Disposal Company is 100% compliant and certified by OSHA, EPA and HIPAA. One of the most important reasons to dispose medical waste in an appropriate manner is to protect the environment as well as the general health of the public. When dispose in an improper manner, this waste can cause safety and health hazards along with polluting air and water. Every day the health care industry disposes of waste in the form of syringes, blood vials, personal protective environment, culture tubes, needles, surgical wraps, masks, gloves, fluid samples, sharps, blades, chemical waste and many others.



The Manhattan Medical Waste Disposal Company manages and disposes waste in compliance with the City of New York, NY and Federal laws governing the disposal of medical waste and red bag waste. It doesn't have to be expensive. Red bag bio medical, pathological and medical waste management and removal are conducted with utmost care and caution; along with an array of infectious waste and sharps bin container disposal service lines. Medical waste management can be very affordable especially when the clients follow a regular schedule. The New York Medical Waste Disposal Company also offers convenient scheduling – daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly or as required. They also offer the all-inclusive OSHA medical facility compliance training programs for medical staff and waste pick-up staff.



BioMedical Waste Solutions based at Manhattan, New York is a company that offers compliant medical waste management services for clinics, hospitals, dental clinics, cancer institutes, dialysis center, laboratories, elderly care and many others in the healthcare industry.



