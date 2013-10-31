10,000 and Counting, Pediatric Dentist in Gilbert Continues to Flourish

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- A visit to the dentist is dreaded by many especially, kids who are often scared by the mere thought of it. This is however, is about to change as Timothy Bashara, a well-known dentist with specialty in children dental care is on his way of breaking a new record. Claimed to be one of the best pediatric dentists in Gilbert, Timothy has spent a considerable amount of time understanding what child dental care needs are and how children of all ages should not be denied of top-notch dental care.



His care starts at the chair when he makes sure the child is put under no pressure. He then makes sure his staff and the environment in which the treatment is done are made to suit the child’s needs which translate into an experience that is full of laughs, comfort and pleasure. He also makes sure that while the child is undergoing treatment, he or she is educated about the benefits of dental hygiene and how dental care can help create a wonderful and confident smile.



Timothy practices dentistry in a manner that is different from others. His work speaks volumes of his knowledge and experience as a dentist. Sweet Tooth Pediatric Dentistry, which is where Timothy practices, is unlike a regular dental office because here, every person is trained to treat the patient with utmost care and passion.



And, the same applies to children who come here for treatment. It is no news that this office is known for the best in the whole of Gilbert. And, Dr. Timothy’s latest record of treating 10,000 children is a strong testament to this fact.



Dr. Timothy Bashara is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and trained at one of the first pediatric dental programs available through the University Of Nebraska Medical Center. This is just one of the many facts that make Dr. Bashara’s dental service the most recommended and the most trusted.



More than anything this pediatric dental expert has changed how dental care in children is perceived. He has turned something that can potentially seem scary into a joyful experience. At the same time, he helps educate the youngsters about the role of proper dental care in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. To know more about Dr. Bashara and his amazing contributions to the field of dentistry, visit http://sweettoothpedo.com/.



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