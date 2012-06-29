$1,000,000 Gold Plated Vacuum Cleaner Is World's Most Expensive, Developed by GoVacuum

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Following six months of diligent research and development, the team at one of the world’s leading online vacuum retailers today announces the launch of the GV62711 – a 24k gold plated vacuum cleaner with the world’s heftiest price tag, a cool $1 million.



Designed for the person who literally has everything, the GV62711 is limited to an exclusive run of just 100 units. The vacuum cleaner is causing much hype with its exclusive list of features, its dazzling good looks and for its rap song which is taking the viral internet scene by storm.



Justin Haver, Vice President of GoVacuum.com, explains how this literal golden opportunity came to fruition.



“Six months ago I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and was blinded by golden light in my half-asleep daze, I thought ‘why is there not a gold vacuum for sale?’” he explains.



Haver continues, “So, it took us about six months to create the GV62711 24k gold plated vacuum. This involved designing its list of executive features, striking a deal with one of the country’s top gold platers and having a theme and rap song produced to assist us with spreading the word.”



While it may be drenched in gorgeous 24k gold and carry a price tag that’s making jaws drop around the world, the GoVacuum GV62711 hasn’t overlooked the finer details. The 16lb vacuum features 100% metal construction, a powerful 10 amp motor, 14” cleaning nozzle and even a hand-sewn bag that can be made from a material of the customer’s choosing.



“This isn’t a joke or a fake product. We will limit the run to 100, each supplied with their own serial number and certificate of authenticity. The vacuums can be engraved for personalization and are ready for immediate purchase. It’s one of the most expensive home products ever created and we’re delighted to have come up with the idea. I fully anticipate selling them to the world’s wealthiest who simply, can” Haver adds.



