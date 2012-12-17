1000Watches.Com Provides Detailed Watch Reviews

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- On November 25 of this year, 1000Watches.Com officially opened their online site. 1000 Watches is an online company that reviews various models of watches.



Primarily, this company focuses their reviews on luxury watches. However, the company has also stated that they intend on writing reviews for all popular watch models, regardless of whether or not they are considered luxury watches.



1000 Watches also provided a variety of tips on how to buy the right watch, and how to take care of it. This company also gives information on where to buy watches for affordable prices, and how to make sure the watch you are buying is legitimate, and not a replica or a fake.



At this time, 1000 Watches has only completed a minimal number of watch reviews. However, the company has said that they plan on greatly increasing the number of reviews on their site in the 3-4 weeks. The company plans on having reviews on over 100 watches by January 5th.



There are many other sites that are similar to 1000Watches.com. However, 1000 Watches’ has the distinction of manually writing each review. Similar sites take information directly from the watch companies’ websites, but 1000 Watches has said that they will not do this. The company has said that they would like to provide their users with the best experience possible, and for 1000 Watches this means manual writing each review on their site.



About 1000 Watches

1000 Watches is run by Ezra Anderson. At the moment, Ezra is the founder and sole operator of the company, and has reviewed each watch on the company’s website. However, he intends on hiring other employees in the near future to assist in writing reviews on more models of watches.



Media Contact Information



Ezra Anderson

Website Contact Page

Address: 182 Fugal Hall, Provo Utah, 84604

Email: mail@1000watches.com

Phone Number: 360-956-9592