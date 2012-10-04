1001-Hairstyles.com Offers Unlimited Hairstyle Choices with Innovative Makeover Utility

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Deciding on a new hairstyle can be a tricky endeavor, and nobody wants to be unsure of what to expect when the stylist or barber has a pair of scissors in their hands. That's why 1001-Hairstyles.com has unveiled their innovative Makeover Utility, allowing anybody to instantly dream up and customize the perfect new hairstyle to match their personal preferences, and any style desire.



The Makeover Utility is an amazingly flexible and versatile tool which allows both men and women to view and create an unlimited range of new haircuts and styles to find the ideal option to suit their needs.



Users first select from dozens of pictures of different male or female models to use as the base for their hairstyle customization. An upload feature also allows users to use a picture of themselves for even greater flexibility and visual guidance.



Then, users can select from hundreds of haircuts to match with the model. The customization capabilities are unparalleled, allowing individuals to fine-tune sizing, hair colors and shades, positioning and more. In an instant, the Makeover Utility allows users to see what a brand new haircut may look like, and visually alter any style to their precise specifications.



In this way, anybody can create the perfect new hairstyle for themselves, with absolutely no risk or hassle. Instead of hoping for the best at the salon, or trying to guess about which look might be a good fit, anybody can now intuitively create the new look which perfectly captures their preferences and tastes.



1001-Hairstyles.com also features large photo galleries with thousands of pictures of haircuts and styles. Hairstyles are divided into many subcategories, making for quick and easy browsing, so women could jump straight to styles for short hair, for instance, or prom and wedding updos for long hair.



Celebrity style pictures and news, and the latest hair and fashion tips, are also available on the website. Plus, users can see which hairstyles are trending right now with the great Top 100 feature, showcasing user-selected hot hairstyles of the month, and all-time.



Visit 1001-Hairstyles.com today and begin taking advantage of the wonderful photos and resources available, in addition to the amazing Makeover Utility, and find the new look which will make your day.



About 1001-Hairstyles.com

1001-Hairstyles.com is one of the web's leading resources for finding pictures and information on a near unlimited collection of hairstyles. Updated resources on the latest trends, celebrity hairstyles and user-choice favorites are all available in addition to thousands of hairstyle pictures, including both men and women. Utilize the free Makeover Utility to try out new, fresh looks in an instant, and customize them to match any style preference.