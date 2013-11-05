1001Coupons.com Announces Upcoming Addition of New Page Dedicated to Merchants and Shopper Discounts in the UK

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- David Rey, webmaster at 1001 Coupons , has announced the upcoming launch of the site’s new page designed specifically for those in the UK. Rey is inviting popular stores in the UK to contact him if they would like to obtain a free listing.



“Our website is fast, understandable, easy to surf and always free,” said Rey. “There is no registration cost and it’s updated throughout the day. Thousands of coupon codes are available.”



Rey receives regularly queries about listings for stores operating within the UK. In the past five months, he’s added more than 400 new stores from the U.S., UK and Canada. Launched in 2007, the site provides users with an array of store offers that includes coupons, promotional codes, discounts and bargains to help shoppers save. He currently maintains a page for offers from U.S. merchants and one for French coupon offers .



1001 Coupons is a one-stop destination offering deals from premier shops, popular stores and elite boutiques. With the coupon and discount codes, consumers will find offers for deals and discounts encompassing free shipping and a free gift when making a purchase, along with dollars off current and future purchases. The site is fully searchable by store name.



Using the site to find the best deals is easy and eliminates hours of tedious searching multiple online sites. Consumers simply log on to the 1001 Coupons website and choose their favorite shopping venue. Individuals are directed to a coupon page where they can view all the available discount coupons and offers from that particular store.



Shoppers then click on a link that will display the special promotional code they need from a reputable online merchant. The code will consist of an alpha-numeric combination that users copy and paste when they’re ready to check out of the online shop.



Millions of people have turned to online shopping as a means to save money and access a wider variety of products and services. Online shops don’t have the overhead and expenses associated with brick and mortar stores, allowing business owners to sell for less and pass on their savings to customers.



Consumers have the additional benefit of being able to take advantage of the store promotions offered by business owners who are eager to add new shoppers to their clientele. They provide customer service and quick delivery to retain established customers and acquire new shoppers. The result is a treasure trove of unique and money saving offers for customers.



Fans can follow 1001 Coupons on Facebook . Visitors can register to receive the site’s newsletter with coupon codes and offers delivered daily via email.



The upcoming launch of a page dedicated to UK merchants and shoppers by 1001 Coupons provides consumers with more options and opportunities for saving. The site offers deals, discounts, digital coupons, promotional offers and rebates from some of the most popular and prestigious stores, boutiques and specialty shops, allowing consumers to enjoy savings on necessities, gifts and luxury items to live the lifestyle they deserve.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.1001coupons.com