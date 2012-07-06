101 Mobility Comes up With All Branded Accessibility and Mobility Equipment

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- 101 Mobility is a trusted, experienced, and knowledgeable source for homeowners to get the most trusted brands of accessibility equipment. They offer equipment installation and home modifications to ensure homeowners that they can live an independent lifestyle. 101 Mobility has all the accessibility one needs to live a self-sufficient lifestyle.



They carry a wide variety of mobility equipment including stair lifts, vertical lifts, scooters, barrier-free baths and showers, walk-in tubs, and more. They understand that certain elements of a home can serve as a barrier to a person’s mobility and accessibility. Their team of craftsmen and installers can remodel bathrooms, kitchens, walkways, porches, decks, or any area of the home to provide complete barrier-free access.



101 Mobility’s spokesperson said, “If an individual has mobility equipment, such as a power chair or scooter, that greatly enhances their mobility, although there may be some areas of the home that are difficult to maneuver around. We can come up with a home modification plan to redesign those areas that inhibit maneuverability. We develop and implement home modification plans to create an environment of absolute freedom and mobility.”



They are a reliable source for disability equipment that can make one’s life much easier. It will allow easy movement between the different floors of the home, resulting in a more satisfied life. The disability equipment they offer will help reduce stress on knees, hips, and back allowing one to enjoy their favorite TV show or movie from a very comfortable chair.



101 Mobility provides equipment installation services and is a local provider of trusted brands of mobility and accessibility equipment. They are one of the largest dealers and have ample presence in multiple states across the country. 101 Mobility is the name that customers trust and thousands of physically challenged people count on them for their exceptional products. Their local staff of consultants and service personnel install and service hundreds of auto lifts, stair lifts, turning seats, modular ramps, and platform lifts each year. To learn more log in online at www.101mobility.com.