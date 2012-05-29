101 Mobility Launches Bruno Vertical Platform Lifts With Extra Utilities

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- One of the leaders in mobility products, Bruno, has constructed a Vertical Platform Lift (VPL) that many homeowners will find indispensable in their daily lives. The Bruno VPL increases mobility and provides a new level of independence for anyone who uses a wheelchair, power chair, or scooter. With a 750 pound lifting capacity, these Vertical Platform Lifts are designed to handle almost all mobility devices available on the market.



At Bruno Lifts, they understand that safety is a prime concern for many people. All Bruno Vertical Platform Lifts come with safety features including the spring sensitive bottom platform that shuts the unit down if an obstruction is encountered. These VPLs also have an automatic, self lowering, folding ramp that makes it easy for on and off access when in the “down” position. When in the “up” position the folding ramp acts as a safety barrier.



Bruno has also taken steps to guarantee that their control buttons are easy to understand and use. The simple push button controls come with an emergency stop switch and are also weather protected for outdoor use. The smooth, quiet operations the Bruno Lifts offer make them ideal for home use.



Additional features of the Bruno Vertical Platform Lifts include:



- 42" (1067 mm) high, solid, side platform walls

- 36" x 48" (914 mm x 1219 mm) non-skid platform

- Weather-resistant, powder-coated finish

- Totally enclosed formed-steel bottom safety pan

- Acme screw drive, with backup safety nut

- Bruno’s Gold Warranty – 2 years on major components and 1 year on parts