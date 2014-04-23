1010 Brickell Condo Featured in Major Online Media Network

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The pre-construction condo 1010 Brickell was recently featured in Digital Journal, a prominent digital media network, where it was favorably reviewed for its cutting-edge design and luxurious amenities.



Sonya Olson, a leading specialist in this groundbreaking condo, cited this report in her official blog at 1010 BrickellMiami.com.



"It couldn’t get any better for prospective homebuyers eager to grab the best value in the Miami luxury pre-construction market. 1010 Brickell not only brings meticulously designed style from the internationally acclaimed Sieger Suarez Architectural Partnership, but it also provides spacious residences and unparalleled family-friendly amenities in a luxury setting. The latest joint venture from seasoned real estate developers Key International and 13th Floor Investments, 1010 Brickell is undeniably a perfect ten.



…Nature, health, and wellness converge at 1010 Brickell with an assortment of exceptional offerings for each individual. The Club at 1010 has two floors of amenities designed to appeal to all of its residents’ desires. Sport-centric amenities include an impact-absorbing running track overlooking the Miami skyline, a rock-climbing wall, wet and dry playground areas, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, various sports courts, and an indoor pool. Relaxation meets luxury in the spa, complete with hammam Turkish bath, steam rooms, and treatment areas. 1010 Brickell pays special consideration to nature and the environment with its eco-friendly lobby art installation and its lushly landscaped Treetop Lounge on the roof terrace. The rooftop pool and executive business center are among the other amenities awaiting residents at this marquis new development.”



This favorable media attention reflects 1010 Brickell Miami's pioneering approach to residential living, which has made it one of the most anticipated new developments in Miami. The official blog of 1010BrickellMiami.com frequently provides such vital updates on the condo, referencing official sources, media outlets, and industry reports in order to serve as the most reliable source.



The professionally-designed website and blog were launched in response to the increasing interest shown towards the pre-construction high-rise, which is scheduled for completion in 2016. In addition to these reports, 1010BrickellMiami.com provides extensive information that includes details about amenities, features, floor plans, and more.