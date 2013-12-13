1010BrickellMiami.com Launches New Blog

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- A leading online source on the 1010 Brickell preconstruction condo, 1010BrickellMiami.com, has just launched a new blog section in an effort to provide users with more information and updates regarding the prominent development.



The professionally written blog will be regularly updated to provide new developments and details on one of Brickell’s most anticipated residential developments. Topics will likely include detailed profiles on the condo, highlights of particular residences and floor plans, progress reports, and the like.



The blog will utilize official sources, professional independent research, and reliable industry reports so as to ensure accuracy and relevance. Readers will learn about the most vital aspects of this esteemed condo well in advance of its completion date in 2016. Indeed, is intended to be one of the most comprehensive and reliable real estate blogs in South Florida real estate.



The blog was created in response to the increasing interest shown towards 1010 Brickell, which is widely regarded as one the most groundbreaking and luxurious developments in the city.



Developed by the prominent Key International group, and designed by equally prominent Sieger Suarez architectural group, 1010 Brickell has been positively cited for its central location, large selection of floor plans, deluxe-class units, and resort-style amenities.



Subsequently, many homebuyers have already expressed interest in obtaining units in the condo, and the 1010 Brickell Blog will help connect them valuable resources and information. This is particularly relevant as the internet plays a growing role in property searches.



About 1010BrickelMiami.com

1010BrickellMiami.com was launched by Sonya Olsen, a prominent in-house real estate expert specializing in the 1010 Brickell condo.