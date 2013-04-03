1099 Form Filing Solution for Last Minute Employers: New EzW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com, the innovative and cutting edge 1099 W2 software provider has just released the newest version of ezW2 software for the 2013 tax season. This W2 1099-misc program provides small businesses and accountants additional options for W2 and 1099 Printing and filing, combining versatility in features with affordability.



ezW2 software fills out, prints and efiles W2, W3, 1099 and 1096. Two new features inside the latest version speeds up tax filing for last users:



- Fast data import feature: Users are able to import recipient data, W2 data and 1099-misc data easily and quickly from external .csv file. This saves customers time, because they don't have to enter all the information for each employee and contractor by hand.



- Electronic Filing feature, which generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms



ezW2 1099 & W2 software from Halfpricesoft.com is exploding with new intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated, extensive and expensive applications small businesses will never use or require. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



"We intentionally engineered this 1099 w2 software for business owners who are not professional accountants or tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that business owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run tax reporting software."



Priced from just $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099 form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on tax reporting can try out ezW2 solution from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and risk. Users can run this w2 and 1099 application with Windows 8/7/Vista/2003/XP system, 32-bit or 64-bit.



The main features of ezW2 2012 version include:



- Supports easy, quick entry on user's computer with no extensive learning curve involved

- Prints unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms

- Supports unlimited payers and recipients

- Saves time and money by printing recipient copies on blank paper

- Print SSA-approved W-2 copy A and W-3 on blank white paper.

- Saves time by importing w-2 and 1099 data from cvs file

- Saves money with PDF printing

- e-file features means users can save on paper waste



Priced from only $39 (efile version $79), ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099-MISC form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ezW2Correction to file W-2c and W-3c forms.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by test-driving ezW2 software: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.