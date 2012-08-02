Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Intilop, Inc. a pioneer and a recognized leader in providing highest quality complex networking Mega-IP building blocks and full systems, today announced results of performance testing underway for past several months at a major international customer. The full FPGA based System Platform powered by their latest Ultra Low latency 4th Gen 10G TOE and Ultra Low latency Media Access controller (EMAC) that also integrates Ultra-Low Latency PHY in Altera Stratix-V FPGAs. Two of intilop’s TOE based systems are connected together and are transferring very large data files achieving this level of unprecedented performance since April-May 2012. System is able to sustain the theoretical limit of 1.16 G byte per second in each direction between multiple TCP clients/servers running simultaneously.



This level of TCP data throughput performance has never been realized in any real network before. Previously most of the customers have been focusing on the benefits of ultra-low latency offered by this technology, but now its ultra-high performance aspect is also being utilized in conjunction with ultra-low-latency. Their mature, network proven series of TOE's have been deployed in hundreds of networks worldwide including blue-chip companies, financial institutions and major world stock exchanges.



The System platforms provide an ‘out of the box’ ready to use FPGA board where users can immediately start integrating/running the ultra-low latency full TCP offload hardware with their application software or with their hardware applications. This offers tremendous advantages by simplifying the tedious task of integration while removing risk of integrating a complex system on an FPGA.



In addition to ultra-high TCP data throughput, the Hyper Accelerated FPGA Platform with all its integrated sub-system pegs the latency from Wire-to-User-FIFO at an unprecedented 230 ns!



This ‘Game-changing’ 76 ns TOE Technology delivering record 93% TCP/IP bandwidth coupled with proven ultra-high throughput is unprecedented in networks today, it is sea change as compared to legacy TCP/IP software. This is the highest performance, most deterministic performance with zero jitter shown by any complex protocol processor ever.



Intilop’s series of full TCP/UDP Offload Engines provide enormous benefits to the whole Networking industry including: Financial, Aerospace & Defense, Cloud computing, High Performance Computing, Telecom, Digital Broadcasting, Research, Data-centers, Wireless and Network storage industries.



Intilop was the first company to deliver full TCP/IP stack in FPGA in early 2009 and have consistently broken latency and performance records with their subsequent product offerings.



