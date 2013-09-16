10pcb.com Is Now Offering Top Quality PCB Boards in China

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- In olden, most of PCB board buyers had the doubt about the color for the PCB board. They should not know more about which color of the PCB board should be the reflection of the high quality. On the other hand, they do not know what color is the best choice for PCB board. So, how the color of the PCB board will affect the performance of the PCB board? Today, the famous manufacturer for PCB prototype China which website is http://10pcb.com/ would let people know more about this knowledge.



First, the PCB is one kind of printed circuit boards which main purpose is to provide interconnection PCB fabrication China between electronic components. In that kind of situation, the color of the PCB board should not have directly relationship to the properties. However, the different of pigment could not affect electrical properties. In fact, the good or not of PCB board performance is determined by the materials, the wiring design, number of layers and other factors. However, in the washing process for the PCB, the color black would be likely to cause errors. If the PCB raw materials and production process which the PCB plant used has a slight deviation, the black color will result in undesirable increasing rate of PCB.



In fact, the PCB material could be found at everywhere in people's daily lives. The name of this material is the glass fiber and resin. The combination and harden of glass fiber and resin could make them become one kind of board which has the capabilities such as heat insulation and not easily to be bent. Of course, the PCB board which has been produced by glass fiber and resin could not have the function of signal transduction. So, the manufacturer of PCB prototype China would cover a layer of copper on the surface of PCB board. That is why this kind of board could be used into the electrical industry.



Because the illegible of the black PCB circuit's traces, it will increase the difficult level of maintenance and PCB manufacturer China commissioning in R & D and after-sales phase. In general, if the PCB board manufacturer does not have the profound skill R & D designers and powerful maintenance team, they could not easily use black PCB. It can be said that the using of the black PCB board should be the reflection to the confidence of company and the performance of maintenance. On the other hand, the application of the black PCB board should also be the reflection to the confidence of company to their technical strength. This is an important point. The color of PCB board could not be the criteria to the quality of the PCB board.



Contact:

Website: http://10pcb.com/

E-mail: sales@10pcb.com