10th Anniversary of Power Media Group

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Power Media Group recently celebrated it’s 10th Anniversary. The advertising and public relations agency has grown considerably in the last 10 years and now has an impressive roster of clients including Universal Music Latin, Directory Distributing Associates and Creativa Interior – Primor.



The company started from humble beginnings from founder, Patricia Gracia’s living room. The advertising agency specializes in catering to the Hispanic market and has had incredible success in the last decade. It is now a family run business with Patricia’s husband, Tony now the company CEO and a full partner. Tony joined the company three years into its operation and his main role within the company is to manage the finances of both PMG and its clients. By paying attention to small details and showing genuine care and support for its clients PMG has become one of the most successful advertising agencies in the US. A big part of the reason for the company’s incredible work ethic is due to the experience Patricia gained whilst working at the Peninsula Hotel in California. Whilst working there she learned that attention to detail is what really counts and takes a customer’s experience from being serviceable to one they’ll remember.



The company was founded in 2001 and quickly managed to attract clients. Together Tony and Patricia work with their clients to help them not only with their finances and the marketing aspect of their business but also to find new directions to take their business in and improve their overall brand and market presence. Being an immigrant herself, originally from Peru, Patricia has a unique perspective on the needs of the Hispanic market and is able to to develop a relationship with PMGs clients that is both target-oriented but also personal.



Tony and Patricia have proved to be a formidable team and in the last ten years have won numerous awards for their work including Latin Business Association’s Sol Award and the US SBA’s Minority Small Business Champion of the Year Award for 2010 amongst others. The company has proven to be an inspiration to its local community and at it’s recent 10th Anniversary celebration was US Congressman Buck McKeon.



Now in 2012 the company continues to go from strength to strength and was recently granted a real estate loan –acquisition of a new 11,000 square foot premises for its clients and customers. Tony and Patricia have shown that with determination and the right work ethic there is no limit to what can be achieved in business.



About Power Media Group

