11 Diet Foods for CKD - Chronic Kidney Disease Diet Management

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- After reading this informative article visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com to watch a free video of over 7 ways to improve kidney health, including foods and supplements.



There are several benefits people with kidney disease should aim for when planning a natural diet and foods for ckd, which is known as chronic kidney disease. Such a diet should keep blood sugar, blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels within normal range. If in the late stages of CKD, chronic kidney disease, or after a kidney transplant, the diet should provide adequate quantities of calcium. Such a diet should be low in sugar, salt, sodium, protein and potassium and high in fiber.



A diet should be carefully planned in order to meet the individual needs, and people should seek the help of a knowledgeable resource such as The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. And people should be aware of some of the beneficial ingredients to include in meals. Good high fiber low potassium foods to choose include strawberries, pears, plums, spinach, lettuce, mushrooms, pineapple, peppers, cauliflower and radishes.



Kidney Friendly Foods To Incorporate Into A CKD Diet



Red Bell Peppers. They're tangy, and add a hot and savory flavor to food. Bell peppers are also low in potassium and are a good source of Vitamin A, C, B6, folic acid and fiber.



Cabbage. Rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, B6 and folic acid, cabbage is also high in phytochemicals, which fight harmful free radicals.



Cauliflower. This super food is rich in fiber and low in potassium, Cauliflower is also a good source of indoles, glucosinolates and thiocyanates, which neutralize damaging toxins.



Garlic and Onions. In addition to its great taste, garlic lowers cholesterol and reduces inflammation. Onions, also low in potassium, assist in carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism.



Apples. This nutritional heavyweight is not only high in fiber and anti-inflammatory properties, but also reduces cholesterol, prevents constipation, protects against heart disease and reduces the risk of cancer.



Cranberries. This tiny berry packs a nutritional punch, protecting against cancer, heart disease, bladder infections and ulcers.



Blueberries. Excellent source of Vitamin C, in addition to reducing inflammation. Blueberries are fiber rich and also protect the brain from some of the effects of aging.



Raspberries help to neutralize free radicals, are an excellent source of manganese, Vitamin C, fiber and folate, and also have properties which fight cancer and inhibit tumor formation.



Strawberries. Delicious and satisfying both as a light snack and as an ingredient in a nutritional dish, strawberries are high in fiber, Vitamin C and manganese and are also rich in anthocyananins, which protect body cell structures.



Cherries reduce inflammation and are rich in antioxidants which protect the heart.



Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Apples, cherries, pears, plums, are, in addition carbohydrates, which is a major source of fuel for peoples body.



Though a vegetables and fruits is ideal for anyone living with CKD, there are some potassium-rich fruit and vegetables which should be limited or avoided completely, such as avocado, apricots, bananas, beans, cantaloupe, kiwi, peas and lentils, star fruit, mango, prunes, raisins and dates.



Planning a kidney-friendly diet can be a daunting task. There's something truly wonderful about a prepared food and diet plan that's not only healthy and healing, but also fragrant, colorful and delicious as well. This has been researched and assembled and available by Healthy Kidney Publishing.



Click the link to learn More About A Kidney Disease Diet and to watch a FREE video of over 7 ways to improve kidney disease



Another FREE video of toxic foods to avoid and kidney protecting nutrients at …

http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease



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