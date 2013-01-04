11 Health & Fitness Books Are Given Away for Free by Fitness Expert and Bestselling Author

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Andy Charalambous at http://www.fitscribbler.com, recently announced that over the next 11 days, from 3rd January 2013 to 14th January 2013 he will be releasing a book each day that can be downloaded for free.



These 11 books are from a popular health and fitness series that focuses on all aspects of womens wellbeing. The books can be read on an ereader device or on any computer so there is no excuse for not getting these free copies.



“I created the ‘Fit Expert Series’ because I wanted to help as many women as possible to achieve their health and fitness goals by getting advice from not just one but several fitness experts in their field,” says Andy Charalambous, author and personal trainer.



The fitness industry is huge and there are so many personal trainers out there that it is difficult for clients to decide who is good and who isn’t. Also, each trainer has their own style of training that may or may not suit you.



In Andy’s book series there are a handful of experts that offer their professional advice, tips and tricks on the subject of that particular book. For example, in “The Best Butt Exercises for Women” there are 8 experts to choose from who provide exercises, workout routines, nutritional plans and more in just this one book.



“The appeal of the “Fit Expert Series” is that women can get the right advice in all areas of womens health. The books have easy to follow exercise routines for butt, thighs and chest toning, improving posture, getting fit, weight loss, health issues and much more. There is also inspirational and motivational information to help build self confidence for all areas of life,” Andy added.



Andy decided to do an eleven day free promotion for all 11 books to help women get a fresh new start to the New Year by following the correct advice provided by the contributing experts from the books.



The titles of the free books are:



- The Best Butt Exercises for Women

- Fast Fat Burning for Busy Women

- Body Sculpting Exercises for Women Over 40

- Best Core Exercises for Women

- Best Back Exercises for Women

- Beat PCOS and Boost Fertility

- The Best Flat Belly Exercises

- Fat Burning Exercises for your Butt and Thighs

- The Best Breast Exercises

- How to Improve your Pear-Shaped Body

- Get Fit For Your Pregnancy



About Andy Charalambous

Andy Charalambous is a personal trainer, sports therapist and author of more than 15 eBooks. He has over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry working with clients to help them lose weight, tone up, get fit and generally feel better about themselves.



Look out for the 11 free books on promotion from 3rd January 2013. To download your copies visit Andy’s new website at http://www.fitscribbler.com or contact him at fitscribbler@gmail.com



