1+1 Still = 2: New Book Helps Parents Understand & Embrace Changes in K-5 Math

‘1+1 Still =2’ will change parents’ outlook on modern math teaching practices, while inspiring them to embrace the change and engage in their child’s active learning.



Synopsis:



This book is a parents guide to understanding the changes in K-5 math classes and how to help your child with their math homework. Math in elementary school looks a lot different now than it did when we were in school! The numbers haven't changed and the math itself hasn't changed. What HAS changed is how kids are taught math.



1+1 still =2 is a user friendly guide for parents who are struggling to help their kids with math, but feel like what their kids are bringing home looks like a foreign language. Help is here!



As the author explains, her book has the power to help parents overcome a very real and prevailing problem.



“Parents are frustrated with what they call this ‘new math’ because it doesn't look like the math we were taught in school. The changes being made in how math is taught are in the best interest of the students and this book helps explain that in parent-friendly language,” says Carter, who has helped teach hundreds of K-5 math teachers.



She continues, “Lots of books exist for math teachers, but hardly any for parents. My book aims to inspire parents to take an active role in their child’s math education and take this learning as far as possible.”



While some parents feel that the responsibility of teaching math lies only with teachers, Carter makes it clear that education staff are eager for parents to play their part.



“Teachers WANT parents to be involved! But parents feel like they are not capable because they don't understand these math strategies. When everyone is on the same page and understands why things are taught as they are, the sky is the limit,” she adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Anthony said, “I have two daughters in school and always worry about their math. This book put my mind at ease...and gave me some great perspectives as to how to help them as a parent. I always knew the way I learned math and the way I understood it were different. A good read if you want to know that smart people are on the right path to teaching common-sense ways of teaching math.”



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested parents are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as possible.



About Heather

Heather has been married to her husband, Nick for 20 years. They have a 16 year old son, Dylan, that loves playing baseball, hunting, fishing and flying planes (yes, the real kind), Currently, Heather is employed at the SEARK Education Cooperative as a mathematics specialist. I knew I had to reach out to parents. If I didn’t, I was afraid of what the outcome would be. Parents deserve to know how their kids are being taught. This book gives them that and so much more.