11-Year-Old Author, Amy Zhang, Inspires Nation's Children with Release of Compelling Debut Novel.

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- While the new literary series ‘Guardians of the Amulet’ boasts all of the facets of the fantasy genre’s best-sellers, there is one stark difference; the series was both conceived and written by an eleven-year-old girl. With many critics both shocked and impressed, the series is poised to become a smash hit among young readers around the world.



The series’ first volume, ‘Guardians of the Amulet: The War for the Galaxies’, throws readers in at the deep end with a narrative that is guaranteed to keep any youngster on the edge of their seat.



Synopsis:



Upon the heartbreaking loss of her colleagues and mentor, Sable, the guardian of darkness, finds herself facing a new battle with enemies rising darker and stronger than ever before. But it is her destiny to unite the others and save the galaxy as we know it.



Although her loss has left her feeling ashamed, frustrated, and betrayed, Sable gets back on her feet and shoulders the responsibility to search for and train the next generation of guardians. She quickly discovers the four elemental protectors for the star princess and begins teaching them their individual skills of magic to prepare for a great battle that is about to unfold.



But there is dissension in the ranks. The four protectors have trouble getting along, and working together is incredibly difficult. Sable must unite them if they are to be victorious against the darkness about to enfold the galaxy. Can they live up to the challenge and rekindle the amulet? These girls must overcome their differences in one epic mission, with millennia of history on the line.



As the young author explains, she wants to prove to all young people that their dreams can be achieved.



“I’ve always had a passion for writing and always dreamed about releasing my first book; I just didn’t want to wait until I was older!” says Zhang.



Continuing, “It is an aspiration to all young people who love literacy and believe that they can make a difference. I hope it’s an inspiration to them.”



Zhang is also using the book for further good, by reaching out the wider community and encouraging others to put their wildest adventures on paper.



“I am going to donate my books as well as proceeds from sales to local libraries and schools. I am also going to do presentations at schools to share my experience writing a book and working with editors and publishers,” she adds.



With the series’ next book, ‘The Darkness’, in the works, Amy Zhang is tipped to quickly become a literary force to be reckoned with for the long haul.



‘Guardians of the Amulet: The War for the Galaxies’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/13xpvdp



About Amy Zhang

Amy Zhang, currently a grade 6er at Mutchmor Public School in Ottawa, Canada. Her favorite school subjects are history, politics and social studies. An avid reader, she has browsed numerous fantasies and historical fictions. She started writing at the age of 8. She published short stories at school newsletters and wrote blogs for a fanfiction website.



The inspiration for this book came from her appreciation of a designer amulet from a local boutique store. She worked the entire summer non-stop to complete the first draft.



Beside working on the Guardians of the Amulet series, Amy plans to write nonfiction pieces about the animals that she takes care of at a local animal shelter. Besides volunteering, Amy enjoys travelling and plans to visit European and Asian cities rich in history.