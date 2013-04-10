111 Ways to Let Go of Painful Relationships: New Book Provides Life-Changing Guide to Inner Peace

Alpena, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- From loved ones and co-workers to friends and even our-selves –- juggling a myriad of friendships is just a part of life. However, when things turn sour picking up the pieces is no easy task. In her latest book, Gay Fry offers solace to anyone struggling to both cope with and accept the pain that some relationships inevitably bring.



‘111 Ways to Let Go of Painful Relationships’ is more than a book; it’s a helping hand for those who feel helpless and emotionally fractured.



Synopsis:



Life is about our relationships with family, friends, work, community, nature, country, animals, pets, the opposite sex, the whole world, and, most importantly, ourselves. These relationships come not only with love and joy, but also with pain and heartache. What's more, we are not usually taught how to deal with the pain and heartache parts of life's relationships.



In 111 Ways to Let Go of Pain Relationships, author Gay Fry offers a host of tips and advice to combat the social, psychological, and emotional issues related to the ending of any relationship. Building on her experience navigating a painful divorce, Fry presents simple and effective ways of coping with the life changes brought on by fractured relationships.



She shows how accepting life's changes, even when the acceptance process is painful, can lead the path to recovery. 111 Ways to Let Go of Painful Relationships helps women discover it is possible to heal your heart, love again, and emerge from the grief with a whole new life.



As the author explains, her practical advice is backed up with a myriad of real-life experience.



“This book is full of personal experiences to prove that each ways helps. They helped me through a painful divorce that took 4 1/2 years. I am now one of the happiest people in the world. I love life and especially my life,” says Fry, Owner of Gay Fry Healing Arts LLC.



She continues, “The US Census Bureau has projected that 50% of all marriages in America end in Divorce. That does not take into consideration all the relationships that do not make it to marriage yet are painful in there dissolution. This book is a hand book to guide one on their way to inner peace, healing, and happiness. I have met very few people who could not find some benefit from the information in this book.”



Critics praise Fry for the diligent effort s she is taking to improve the lives of others. However, even with so much success on her hands, Fry refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“It’s all about helping the millions of people who want more than a shoulder try cry on; those wanting a solid guide to getting their lives back on track and regaining the happiness they never thought they would see again,” Fry adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘111 Ways to Let Go of Painful Relationships’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/YGoYVQ



About the Author: The author lives in Alpena, MI.