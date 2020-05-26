12 Hottest Female Hollywood Film Directors: Is Being Attractive Can Ruin Thechances of Becoming a Female Director in Hollywood?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- These women have done it all. From award-winning shorts, PSAs, commercials, to feature dramas and comedies, to some great war, action, and thriller movies! They bring magic to the big screen, but they themselves could compete for the place in front of the camera. Here are 10 hottest female directors of Hollywood, who won our hearts with their silver screen works, but keep intriguing us with their perfect goddess-like looks. This list is comprised of the big names and aspiring filmmakers alike, whose work gained the attention of their loyal audience.



Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins directed 2003's Monster. This film famously won Charlize Theron the Oscar for Best Actress. Jenkins further went to direct a few episodes of Entourage, Arrested Development, and The Killing (Primetime Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directing in Dramatic Series). Even though she didn't get to direct Thor yet, she directed the 2017 Wonder Woman with beautiful Gal Gadot and is set to direct the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).



Ava Duvernay

Duverney became the highest-grossing black woman director in American box office history after the release of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. Before that, she directed Selma and the criminal justice documentary 13TH, produced by Spencer Averick, Howard Barish, and Ava DuVernay herself. Duverney's film Middle of Nowhere won the 2012 Sundance Film Festival's Best Director Prize for her micro-budget film. Works in progress include Queen Sugar, The Red Line, and Cherish the Day series. Filmmaker amplifies the work of people of color and women of all kinds through her non-profit initiative Array.



Bonnie Wright

Wright gained her popularity as a character in the Harry Potter franchise. Wright's screenwriting and the directorial debut was Separate We Come, Separate We Go film, starring her Harry Potter co-star David Thewlis. With her production company Bon BonLumiere, Wright went on filming several other short, month them Know Thyself, starring her Harry Potter co-star Christian Coulson, Fade to Gold for her jewelry-designer parents, Medusa's Ankles, and music video titled Dreaming.



Lulu Wang

A Chinese-American film director, writer, and producer, Lulu Wang is best known for writing and directing The Farewell (2019), starring Awkwafina. The film received attention at Independent Spirit Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Wang's other work includes her directorial debut Posthumous.



Sofia Coppola

Coppola is not just a stunningly beautiful woman, she crafts her films with insight. The Virgin Suicides (1999) was Coppola's feature-length directorial debut. She became the third woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director and received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Lost in Translation. Film Somewhere got Coppola the Golden Lion at Venice film festival and film Beguiled secured her win the Best Director category at Cannes Film Festival, 2017.



Angelina Jolie

Gorgeous and alluring, Angelina Jolie is everything you want from a woman, she is an actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. Named Hollywood's highest-paid actress multiple times, she is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. Besides her fabulous career as an actress, Angelina, found her voice as a director, with films like By the Sea, First They Killed My Father, In the Land of Blood and Honey, A Place in Time, Unbroken.



Julie Delpy

Julie Delpy is a multi-faceted gem; she is a French-American actress, film director, screenwriter, and singer. Tisch School of the Arts graduate, she written, directed, and acted inmate than 30 films. Her multiple nominations include two Academy Awards. Most notable films we all love include An American Werewolf in Paris, 2 Days in Paris, Europa Europa, Voyager, Three Colors: White, the Before trilogy.



Sara Polley

Sara Polley is a Canadian actress, writer, director, and producer. Polley first garnered attention as a child actress for her role as Ramona Quimby in the television series Ramona. Her feature film directorial debut Away from her won Polley a Genie Award for Best Achievement in Direction and was nominated for an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. Her other works include Take the Waltz, Stories we tell, A better man, and Alias Grace.



Mariya Pyter

MariyaPyter, a talented Russian-American director, screenwriter, and producer. After graduating from UCLA, she gained her experience with Dr. Phil show, CBS. Her multi-years collaboration with Women in Film, Los Angeles, brought her multiple Telly and Aurora awards as a director and producer. Her feature-length debut documentary on disability "22" received worldwide distribution. Her other works include Danny Danielle, The dead are silent, On the way to Lovetown, and Taste to be wicked. Currently, she is working on her limited series Runners, and feature-length films Devil and Dr. Crumble (horror) and Nazi mistress (drama). This year Mariya launched her non-profit S.T.E.A.M. for Humanity.



Lynn Shelton

Lynn Shelton is a name on the rise. She is an American writer, director, and producer, who brought to us one of the most beautifully made independent films. Her delightful Humpday was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Spirit of Independence at Sundance. Among her other works, are Your Sister's Sister (2011), Sword of Trust (2019), and Laggies (2014).



Kathryn Bigelow

This woman is a beautiful and highly intelligent American film director, producer, and screenwriter. She is the first female director to win the Oscar for Best Director for her intense war drama The Hurt Locker. Masterful Zero Dark Thirty film was to follow, winning the hearts of millions. This stunner covers a wide range of genres, and her other films include Near Dark, Point Break, Strange Days, K-19: The Widowmaker. Bigelow was married to director James Cameron from 1989 to 1991.



Julie Taymor

Julie Taymor is an American director and writer for film and theater. Her stage adaptation of The Lion King (1997) earning it the highest worldwide gross of any entertainment title in box office history, and has been seen by more than 90 million people all over the world. in over 100 cities in 19 countries, earning it the highest worldwide gross of any entertainment title in box office history. This production gained over 70 art awards worldwide, including 11 Tony Award nominations, earning Taymor Tony Awards for Best Director and Costume Designer. Her film Frida was nominated for five Academy Awards. Taymor's World Theater Fellowship assists young theater directors in their careers.



These female directors not only beautiful, but their films command a wide range of audiences to appease.



Media Contact



Company Name: Hunt & Co Agency

Contact Person: Jeffrey Hunt

Country: USA

E-mail: JhuntPR@gmail.com

Phone: 8188636084

Website: https://jhuntagency.com/