$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill to Ease Supply Chain Bottlenecks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- The vulnerability of supply chain inefficiencies came into sharp focus during the pandemic, from congestion in ports to far extended transit times. President Biden's response has been to create a solution to the lack of investment that has been made in infrastructure in the country in recent years, so that speeding up the flow of goods might finally be possible. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November contains a number of key components that could start making life easier for those currently on the hard edge of the supply chain. For example, there is a 38% increase in road and bridge funding with a focus on bringing in a new generation of skilled workers to create the infrastructure of the future. The legislation contains $500 million a year for general aviation airports through the Airport Improvement Program and $845 million per year for highway-rail grade crossing safety and elimination projects. The injection of cash flow could soon start easing bottlenecks and provide more opportunities to start optimizing increase on demand.



As a procurement headhunter with a wealth of experience, DSJ Global is well positioned to provide expert hiring support for organizations keen to take advantage of infrastructure funding. The firm was established in 2008 and in addition to being a skilled procurement headhunter has developed a range of other specialisms that include hiring for logistics, technical operations and supply chain roles. This is expertise that DSJ Global is able to offer to businesses across the USA as the firm has a presence in most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals DSJ Global has extensive resources when it comes to supporting a range of enterprises recruiting for resilience and growth, whether innovative start-ups or global brand names. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to offer a bespoke range of options where recruitment is concerned.



DSJ Global is also an effective partner for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step, which is one of the reasons why the firm is well established as a procurement headhunter. With connections at employers across the industry and an international network, DSJ Global provides extensive, expert support. The team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the team at DSG Global has been essential to the way that the firm has been able to continue to support clients, especially during the challenges of the pandemic. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Inventory Demand Analyst, Manager Manufacturing Sciences and Technology and Director of Warehouse and Distribution Operations.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about procurement headhunter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.