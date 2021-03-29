12 Unique Wedding Venues to Hire in London as We Come out of Lockdown

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Many of the top unique wedding venues in London are looking to take bookings with a stepped ease on how many people can attend ceremonies. Already there has been a huge uplift in wedding venue bookings with the BBC reporting a huge spike in venue bookings.



With the 2021 restrictions, venues are now taking bookings for weddings. With the recent government announcements and the easing of lockdown restrictions, ceremonies with 6 attendees on 29th March will be legal and 15 after the 12th April with a goal of lifting all restrictions on the 21st June onwards (If government data supports). Wedding venues are now open and taking bookings for the summer of 2021 and beyond.



The leading London venue booking platform, Veneubility has announced its latest list of some of the most iconic and truly unique London wedding venues. These venues are beautiful and will cater to the needs of the most demanding of brides and grooms, some venues are seriously out of this world. Venuebility's top 12 unique wedding venues feature a wide selection of exclusive wedding reception and ceremony venues.



"Every bride wants an unforgettable wedding experience and our unique wedding venues will help to make your special day everything you've dreamed of…" said Gail Heron of Venuebility.com. "If you want to stand out from the crowd, then why not consider one of London's stately homes or one of London's many beautiful guild halls. Or if you're looking for something more private and intimate then consider one of the unique function rooms at 1751 Distillery Bar and Kitchen or even Berry Brothers and Rudd in the heart of London's West End."



Venuebility is the leading online London venue hire platform. Plan your wedding at full speed and book your wedding venue online with the click of a button. Using the unique wedding planner, you can budget your event costs using their venue calculator as well as connecting with approved suppliers, all in one place.



London has a vast selection of beautiful unique wedding venues to hire for your big day. From palaces and wine cellars to sports stadiums and private function rooms, Venuebility has an option for everyone – take a look at our top three:



Banqueting House, SW1A

Designed by Inigo Jones for James I, it was built in the Palladian style and is one of England's earliest classical buildings. The stunning Main Hall offers a light and open reception space for guests.



The Orangery at Gunnersbury Park, W3

Nestled at the foot of the south lawns, the Orangery was designed by Sydney Smirke for the Rothschild family.



Chiswick House and Gardens, W4

Created by the third Earl of Burlington, Chiswick House is the earliest example of neo-Palladian design in England. A spectacular venue for a party or celebration, you can be sure it will create a memorable backdrop for your guests.



Book your unique wedding venue online and see the full list of wedding venues at https://www.venuebility.com/general/unique-wedding-venues.



