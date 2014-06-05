12 Volt Technology Announces Availability of Victron Inverter at Best Prices Possible

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- 12 Volt Technology has recently announced the availability of Victron inverters at highly competitive prices. One must agree to the fact that Victron 1600 Watt 12 Volt inverter is designed as a compact pure sine wave inverter in order to give the users a great and clean ac output for the sensitive electronics. Especially, it has been designed with the highest efficiency for minimum power wastage while having a high peak power output.



The company’s product selections are always done by the end of the entire major brands that gives quality and only dependability. Their emphasis is to educate users with the power savings that can be made, and thus provide the products at a price that can save utmost money. In addition, they do offer Hella lights and optional wiring installation kits that are fully prewired. The Hella lights are available with the wires, relay, switch and connectors as extras or included in certain packages.



Besides, the 12 Volt systems there is also are range of HID and XGD series of Hella Driving lights. Also, a spokesperson from 12 Volt technology mentions, “We have a dedicated team that believes mankind could make the world a better place by switching from grid power to 12 volt power. This means using solar as the primary producer of energy to run most of your electrical and electronics on DC. Also, there is a sale on Domestic lights which boast, an elegant minimalist design which blends into every interior. Choose from a wide variety of products to create a tailor-made lighting concept for your recreational vehicle. Sleek and elegant - Available Colours Silver, Chrome, Gold.”



About 12 Volt Technology

12 Volt Technology’s engineering team has over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and their focus is to provide customers a range of 12 Volt products that can be purchased from one supplier at discounted rates so that one can save money. They have specifically selected the best known brands within this industry such as Waeco, Hella, Lightforce, Victron, CTEK, Fusion, Majestic, Morningstar, Sinergex, Uniden and many more. They also have a massive range of portable fridges, driving lights, inverters, battery chargers, solar panels and much more.



For more information, please visit- http://www.12volttechnology.com.au