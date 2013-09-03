12 Volt Technology Has Huge Savings on 12 Volt Driving Lights

Ashmore, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- 12 Volt Technology, one of the foremost online retail outlets in Australia for purchasing 12 volt products is now offering an extensive selection of 12 volt driving lights. These lights belong to some of the noted and trustworthy brands such as Lightforce, Narva and Hella which are all of excellent quality. In addition to this, customers can avail the benefits of these highly functional and versatile lights at very affordable prices.



12 Volt Technology has the support of an adroit team consisting of experienced engineers and technocrats to select only the best quality products for the online store. The offered products belong to the most popular and trusted brands and are valued for their sturdy structure and durability. Speaking about products, pricing and policies, a representative of the store stated, “We have specifically selected the best known brands within this industry so you can select from the highest quality and at the best possible prices. For those who are more budget orientated, we have sourced various brands to give you other options, and also we have provided an online comparison for up to 3 items. Now you can clearly see the facts yourself so you that you can make your selection without the pressure or bias of a sales person.”



The company also announces the availability of 12 volt battery chargers of prominent brands such as Ctek, Sterling, Waeco Victron, Sinergex and many more. These battery chargers are ideal for buses, trucks, cars, motor homes, boats, Jet Skis and other different vehicles.



Besides this, 12 Volt Technology is also offering 12 volt refrigerators from some of the top most brands like Waeco, Bushman, Vitrifigo, etc., amongst others. There is an extensive range of upright fridges as well as a huge selection of portable fridges with associated accessories for various installations. The company ensures the lowest possible prices on all its products and even offers packaged kits to ensure you get the best possible value for money.



About 12 Volt Technology

12 Volt Technology is Australia’s best location for all your 12 Volt Technology needs. It has an engineering team with over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and it provides a diverse range of 12 Volt products at discounted rates. The company has specifically selected the best known brands within this industry that offer excellent quality. Additionally, the company provides an online comparison for up to 3 items. 12 Volt Technology is a dedicated team that believes mankind could make the world a better place by switching from grid power to 12 volt power.



Customers can visit http://www.12volttechnology.com.au to gather more idea and information about the different offerings of the online store.