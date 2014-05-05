12 Volt Technology Now Announces Availability of Wide Range of LED Lights at Affordable Prices

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 12 Volt Technology now announces availability of their wide range of LED lights and Halogen lights at affordable prices. Their special range of LED lights is exclusively designed for RV market and marine and also included is a range of hand held spotlights. The specialty of these lights is that they can handle the voltage fluctuation of about 12 volt power without the need of any regulator. 12 Volt Technology has lots more to offer when it comes to LED lights. Their well-designed LED lights last for about 30 years compared to conventional halogen lights and are environment-friendly as they use less energy, and they are also 100% recyclable as well as cost-effective.



One of the representatives from the company states, “Our engineering team has over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and our focus is to provide you a range of 12 Volt products that you can purchase from one supplier at discounted rates so you can save money. We have specifically selected the best known brands within this industry so you can select from the highest quality and at the best possible prices. For those that are more budget orientated we have sourced various brands to give you other options, and also we have provided an online comparison for up to 3 items.”



12 Volt Technology works with a pool of high-end engineers and technocrats who understand every single facet of 12 volt LED lighting and combined are have been present in the market for 50 years. Their year long presence and sheer experience in the 12 volt LED market makes them the most sought after company for procuring Hella Marine, Hella Driving Lights, Lightforce Driving Lights, Lightforce Hand Held Spot lights, and other accessories such as Engel Fridge, Waeco Fridge and many more.



About 12 Volt Technology

12 Volt Technology is Australia’s best location for all one’s 12 Volt Technology needs. It has an engineering team with over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and it provides a diverse range of 12 Volt products at discounted rates. The company has specifically selected the best known brands within this industry that offer excellent quality. Additionally, the company provides an online comparison for up to 3 items. 12 Volt Technology has a dedicated team that believes mankind could make the world a better place by switching from grid power to 12 volt power.



For more details, please visit http://www.12volttechnology.com.au