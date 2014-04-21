12 Volt Technology Now Presents 12 Volt Solar Panels of Leading Brands

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- 12 Volt Technology holds a place of prominence among retail outlets in Australia for its high quality 12 volt products and it now offers 12 Volt Waeco Solar Panels from leading brands. These solar products have been innovatively designed and developed by some of the top notch manufacturers like Waeco, Blue Sun, REDARC, OEX, Solarwatt, Solar King and many more. Besides this, the company also has a big assortment of varied solar panel accessories along with portable folding solar panels. Tested and certified as per international standards, these 12 volt solar panels are efficient, high quality and render reliable and long term high performance.



12 Volt Technology works with a trained and professional workforce that includes engineers and technocrats with significant qualification and years of experience. This team ensures that only the best quality and genuine products whether it is appliances like 12 volt TV, fridge or lighting devices, etc. are included in the product assortment of this online store. Discussing the product range policies and pricing of the company, representative mentions, “We have specifically selected the best known brands within this industry so you can select from the highest quality and at the best possible prices. For those who are more budget orientated, we have sourced various brands to give you other options, and also we have provided an online comparison for up to 3 items. Now you can clearly see the facts yourself so you that you can make your selection without the pressure or bias of a sales person.”



The all-inclusive 12 volt offerings of 12 Volt Technology also include branded 12 volt battery chargers, vacuum cleaners, inverters and many more, all available at affordable prices.



About 12 Volt Technology

12 Volt Technology is Australia’s best location for all your 12 Volt Technology needs. It has an engineering team with over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and it provides a diverse range of 12 Volt products at discounted rates. The company has specifically selected the best known brands within this industry that offer excellent quality. Additionally, the company provides an online comparison for up to 3 items. 12 Volt Technology is a dedicated team that believes mankind could make the world a better place by switching from grid power to 12 volt power.



For more details, please visit http://www.12volttechnology.com.au/