12 Volt Technology Offers Durable & Cost-Effective LED Lights That Help Maximize Efficiency

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- 12 Volt Technology offers the most durable and cost-effective LED lights that help maximizing efficiency. In addition, the efficiency maximized by LED lights converts most of the electrical energy into light and not heat, approximately 20% of electricity is lost through heat. Also, the traditional lighting is the reverse, vast amounts of electrical energy consumed is emitted as heat rather than light, and approximately 80% of electricity is lost through heat.



Further, they suggest customers to know that 12 volt LED Festoon bulbs are a great way to reduce power draw on clearance lights and interior lighting for one’s caravan, motorhome or 5th wheeler. The product range at 12 Volt Technology varies and so they are proud of offering Hella driving lights as a part of their huge stock of products. They also offer a great range of 12 Volt Hella Marine LED Downlights, which further includes 12 Volt LED Lighting for indoor use as well as LED Lights for exterior use.



Moreover, a spokesperson from12 Volt technology mentions, “We offer a huge range of LED Lighting for your boat, caravan or motorhome to give you the optimum performance that you are looking for. If you cannot find what you are looking for, please try the search bar in the top right hand side of our website or simply contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you.”



About 12 Volt Technology

12 Volt Technology’s engineering team has over 50 years of combined technical knowledge and their focus is to provide customers a range of 12 Volt products that can be purchased from one supplier at discounted rates so that one can save money. They have specifically selected the best known brands within this industry such as Waeco, Hella, Lightforce, Victron, CTEK, Fusion, Majestic, Morningstar, Sinergex, Uniden, Engel and many more. They also have a massive range of portable fridges, driving lights, inverters, battery chargers, solar panels and much more.



For more information, please visit- http://www.12volttechnology.com.au